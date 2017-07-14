A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday remanded two labourers- Salisu Abdullah and Mohammed Sani, in Kuje Prison for allegedly snatching a bag from a man.

The judge, Mr Abdullahi Garba, ordered that the defendants should remain in Kuje Prison until July 28.

Abdullahi, 22, who resides at Karamajiji village, Airport Road, Abuja and Sani, 35, of Opposite Baze University, Abuja, pleaded not guilty on a two-count charge of joint act and theft levelled against them.

The prosecuting counsel, Miss Vivian Oporomo, told the court that on May 13, one Agwa Peter of Galadimawa village, Abuja, reported the case at Lugbe Police Station.

Oporomo told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 23,at about 8.30 p.m.

She said the defendants attacked the complainant and snatched his bag containing N15, 000, trousers, and First Bank ATM card.

Oporomo alleged that the defendants also collected the complainant’s Baze University and Gboko College of Education identity cards, and other valuables.

She said the complainant raised an alarm but the defendants escaped with the items.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation and interrogation, the defendants could not a give satisfactory account of the bag in their possession.

According to her, the offences contravened Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code, which attracts five years imprisonment with option of fine or both.