Two men — Kingsley Samuel and Chike Vincent — on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court charged with gang-raping a teenage girl.

The accused — Samuel, 27, and Vincent, 34 — both residents of Shakily Adio Street, Oworoshoki, a suburb of Lagos, are being

tried for rape and sexual assault.

Sgt. Raphael Donny, the Prosecutor, told the court that the offences were committed on June 25 at the apartment of the accused.

Donny said the first accused (Samuel), lured the 17-year -old girl to his room on the pretext of sending her to her brother.

“Unknown to the girl, the second accused (Vincent) was behind the door when she entered the room.

“They shut the door after her , pulled off her clothes, fingered and gang-raped her,” he said.

Donny said the violence unleashed on the girl caused her to cry to her home and the case was reported at the police station

by her mother.

The offences contravened Sections 259 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Nigerian Pilot reports that the offence carries life imprisonment in Lagos State.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folakemi Davies-Abegunde granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two

sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 2 for mention.