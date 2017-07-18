Stakeholders from the Peoples

Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State held

an emergency meeting in Abuja over the

weekend with a resolution to do everything

within their power to wrest governance

from the ruling All Progressives Congress,

APC-led administration in the state.

At a meeting attended by the Senator

representing Kogi East, Atai Aidoko and

Elder Friday Sani Makama representing

Igalamela/Odolu constituency in Kogi

House of Assembly, among other top officials

from the party and previous administrations

in Kogi State said with the PDP’s internal

crisis ended with the declaration of Ahmed

Makarfi as the authentic leader of the party,

the coast was now clear for the party to take

over the machinery of government with

the support of Kogites in 2019. They said

unity which was lacking among them has

been restored with the Supreme Court’s

verdict. The stakeholders, who were made

mainly of youths of the party in a statement

read by Moses Amato, interim chairman

of the Consolidation Movement, declared

among other things, unequivocal restoration

of internal democracy in the party; full

participation of youths in decisions to

produce all elective positions and compliance

with the party’s constitution. The meeting

also demanded full implementation of the

PDP Elders’ Council Resolution on zoning

arrangement and demand for leadership to

commence immediate party meetings; full

compliance with the party’s constitution

and full implementation of the PDP Elders’

Council Resolution on zoning arrangement.

Amato said the governance of Kogi State

today leaves much to be desired and said

“it is clear to the PDP youths that the APCled

government in Kogi state has failed

and should resign honourably or in the

alternative, a state of emergency should be

declared since there are justifications for it as

it stands currently in Kogi state” as nothing

seems to be working in the state, especially

with the breakdown of law and order,

and reign of impunity. Senator Aidoko

representing Kogi East commended those

who initiated the meeting and said it could

not have come at a better time than now,

stressing that everything that was legitimate

should be done to restore PDP to power. He

said it was because of the importance he

attached to the programme that he jettisoned

his other arrangements to be at the event

adding that the meeting could not have

come at a better time.

Elder Makama said with the PDP resolving

its legal tussle over the control of the party

machinery at the national level, the sky was

the limit for the party in its quest to oust

Alhaji Yahay Bello’s administration through

the ballot box. He said his belief in PDP

made him to dress in the party’s attire on the

judgment day to the Supreme Court, and he

left the court with sense of fulfillment and

joy after the verdict at the court in favour of

Makarfi.

He described judiciary as indeed the last

hope of the common man, adding that “even

though Yahaya Bello has disappointed many

of us, the youths especially in his below par

performance, the youth can still be given

another chance to govern Kogi and would

live up to expectation. He urged the people

of the state not to despair that there are more

committed and God-fearing youths who can

perform better as governors of the state if

given the chance.

Elder Makama appealed to those who

left the party for one reason or the other to

return so that collectively they could make

PDP great again.

He described Nigeria as a country at

crossroads, stressing that with Nigerians

experiencing APC’s poor management of

the economy and mis-governance in many

areas, they have no choice but to work to

return PDP to power.