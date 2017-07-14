Four students of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo were on Friday remanded in the Olokuta Prisons by an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a 19-year -old girl.

The four accused students are Akinola Timilehin, 21; Tobi Olagbaju, 24; Adeyemi Adebisi, 22, and Adetuyi Olakunle, 23.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Martins Olowofeso, told court that the students conspired and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim.

“Timilehin, Tobi, Adebisi and Olakunle unlawfully deprived their victim of her personal liberty by confining and detaining her unlawfully and forcefully having carnal knowledge of her.

“And they also videoed her nakedness with their cell phone and exhibited same in public and caused it to be seen.

“Tobi has dangerous charm in his possession without lawful and reasonable excuse, “the prosecutor stated.

According to him, the accused persons committed the offences on July 3, 2017 at about 3:00p.m. at Road 17, Funbi-Fagun Estate, Ondo, Ondo state.

Olowofeso said that the offences were contrary to Sections 357, 374(1) (4) and punishable under Sections 516,358,375,365 and 213 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The court did not take the plea of the Counsel to the accused students.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel, ordered that the defendants should be remanded in prison until Aug. 29, pending the consideration of the bail application.

“The offence is bail able but in view of circumstances surrounding the case, all accused persons should be remanded in prisons until the next adjournment when the bail application will be considered.

“The original copy of the case file should be sent to the state’s chief registrar for safe keeping,’’ she said.