The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun said six persons died while four were injured in an accident on the Lagos-Sagamu expressway on Monday.

The Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Clement Oladele, told the Nigerian Pilot in Ota, Ogun, that the accident occurred at about 2. 12 pm.

Oladele said that a Nissan Quest van with registration number FKJ 297 AJ coming from Ikorodu to Ibadan rammed into a moving Iveco truck due to excessive speed.

The crash, he said, resulted in the death of the six persons while four sustained injuries.

“ The four injured persons are receiving treatment at the Sagamu General Hospital while the corpses had been deposited at the morgue, ” he said.

He advised motorists to desist from excessive speed, especially during the rainy season.