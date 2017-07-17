The Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC) in Ogun  said six persons died  while four were injured  in an accident on the Lagos-Sagamu expressway on Monday.

The Ogun Sector Commander  of the FRSC, Mr Clement Oladele, told the Nigerian Pilot in Ota, Ogun,  that the accident occurred at about  2. 12 pm.

Oladele said that a Nissan Quest van  with registration number FKJ 297 AJ  coming from Ikorodu to Ibadan rammed into  a moving Iveco truck due to excessive speed.

The crash, he said, resulted in the death of the six persons while four sustained injuries.

“ The four injured  persons are receiving  treatment at the Sagamu General Hospital  while the corpses  had been deposited at the morgue, ” he said.

He  advised  motorists to desist from excessive speed, especially during the rainy season.


