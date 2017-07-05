Eight aid workers have been released unharmed after being held captive for two days, the UN Special Envoy for South Sudan, David Shearer, said on Wednesday.

The four abducted South Sudanese and four foreign workers were let go after negotiations by security officials.

The victims, who worked for a private company that work for an aid organisation, were drilling for water on Friday near the headquarters for the UN Peace Mission in Juba when they were kidnapped.

Where the four foreign victims were from wasn’t immediately clear.

The capital city of war-torn South Sudan is generally considered relatively safe for aid workers, in spite of a conflict surrounding a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his former Deputy, Riek Machar.

At the end of 2013, the conflict spiraled into violence, leaving the country’s security situation in shambles and killing tens of thousands in fighting between the two camps.

At least 80 employees of aid organisations have also fallen to the violence, according to the UN.