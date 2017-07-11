UNITED Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, has decried the low funding of about $115 million out of the $932 million needed for this year’s education programmes in emergency countries. UNICEF made this disclosed during the just concluded G20 Summit which took place in Hamburg, Germany. UNICEF said that it has received only 12 percent of the funds which is a shortfall threatening education for children living in conflict and disaster zones, adding that it affects sending children affected by emergencies to school. In a press release sent by UNICEF to Nigerian Pilot yesterday, it stated, ‘’Of the $932 million needed this year for its education programmes in emergency countries, UNICEF has so far received recorded voluntary contributions of less than $115 million. The funds are necessary to give 9.2 million children affected by humanitarian crises access to formal and non-formal basic education.” UNICEF’s youngest Goodwill Ambassador, Muzoon Almellenhan, representing UNICEF at the G20 meeting said, “Without education, children grow up without the knowledge and skills they need to contribute to the peace and the development of their countries and economies, aggravating an already desperate situation for millions of children.” Almellenhan, a Syrian refugee and education activist noted that “For the millions of children growing up in war

zones, the threats are even more daunting: Not going to school leaves children vulnerable to early marriage, child labour and recruitment by armed forces. “When I fled Syria in 2013, I was terrified I would never be able to return to school. But when I arrived in Jordan and realized there was a school in the camp, I was relieved and hopeful,” said Muzoon. “School gives children like me a lifeline and the chance of a peaceful and positive future.” Muzoon who joins forces with UNICEF to speak out on behalf of the millions of children who have been uprooted by conflict and are missing out on school, said “I urge world leaders to invest in the futures of children living in emergencies — and by doing so invest in the future of our world.’’ UNICEF further noted that funding gaps for education programmes in some of the world’s hot spots vary from 36 per cent in Iraq, to 64 per cent in Syria, 74 per cent in Yemen and 78 per cent in the Central African Republic. The agency said that pursuing educational opportunities has been cited as one of the push factors leading families and children to flee their homes, often at great risk to their lives. A survey of refugee and migrant children in Italy revealed that 38 per cent of them headed to Europe to gain access to learning opportunities. A similar survey in Greece showed that one in three parents or caretakers said that seeking education for their children was the main reason they left their countries for Europe.