Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received the cream of Abuja society on Sunday who came to pay the traditional Sallah homage, marking the end of Ramadan.

The visitors at the Aguda Villa of the Acting President were led by Mohammed Musa Bello, minister of the Federal Capital Territory and Senator Philip Aduda, who represents the FCT in the National Assembly.

There were also other visitors, such as the National Security Adviser, Monguno, the DSS Director, Lawan Daura and the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

