Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor MahmoodYakubu, has advised the new Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs to adhere to the provisions of the Constitution in discharging their responsibilities.

Yakubu gave the advice at the swearing-in of new 14 Resident Electoral Commissioners of the commission at INEC headquarters on Friday, in Abuja.

The chairman said that, as election managers, their credibility depends on their openness and transparency of processes borne out of courage to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act and other guidelines.

He urged them to use their appointments, coming barely 19 months to 2019 general elections, to demonstrate that the success of 2015 election not a fluke but a systematic progression in the maturity of Nigeria democracy.

He said that INEC commitment to Nigerians was to make the 2019 general elections better than previous elections “and this is achievable”.

“As Resident Electoral Commissioners, you will be posted to the States, bear in mind that you can be posted to any part of the country but none of you will serve in his State of origin.

“You will be responsible for managing personnel, processes and resources in your States of posting.

“You will also interact with partisan actors. Some of them would like to forge an unsavoury relationship with you and your staff. You must resist such overtures”.

“Always bear in mind that INEC is not a political party, INEC has no candidate in any election”.

“You must demonstrate transparency, impartiality, courage and balanced interaction with all stakeholders” he said.

He charged them to be conversant with existing electoral legal framework, the Commission’s plan and procedures, especially the Strategic Plan, the Election Project Plan, Communication Plan and other plans.

“Where you are in doubt seek guidance or clarification from the Commission either by directly liaising with the Headquarters or through the quarterly consultative meetings between the Headquarters and the States.

“ You will be held responsible for what transpires in your States of posting ranging from the discipline of staff to the prudent management of resources. ‘’

Responding on behalf of the new RECS, Prof. Godwill Obioma commended the Federal Government, the National Assembly and INEC for given them the grace to serve.

Obioma said they were aware of their responsibilities as well pledged to serve in accordance to the set down rules and regulations.

“Above all we will serve with the spirit of commitment and integrity,’’ Obioma said.

Two of the RECs were reappointed for a Second and final term, while 12 were on fresh appointments.

The new REC were Hussaini Pai, (FCT) Godwill Obioma (Abia), James Apam (Benue), Nwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), IlohChuks (Enugu), Nentawe Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba) and Emeka Joseph (Imo).

Others are Obo Effanga (Cross River), Francis Ezeounu (Anambra), Briyai Frankland (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), AgbokeOlaleke (Ogun) and Ahmad Makama (Bauchi).