has remanded a former reporter
with Vanguard Newspapers,
Luka Binniyat, to the Kaduna
Maximum Prison over allegation
of false publication brought before
it by the state government.
Binniyat, who had been on
medication, walked into the
courtroom with the help of
crutches, to make an appearance,
having sustained injuries from an
accident.
Justice Bashir Sukola ordered
the remand of the journalist after
appeals from Barrister James
Kanyip, Counsel to the journalist.
Justice Sukola said the journalist
should be remanded in prison
custody till July 20 for ruling on
the application of bail filed by his
lawyer.
The Kaduna State Government
had dragged Binniyat to court
on two-count charges over
a publication in Vanguard
Newspaper over the alleged
killing of five students of the
College of Education, Gidan-
Waya, published on January 22.
The journalist is being charged
for breach of public peace and
injurious falsehood punishable
under Sections 114 and 393 of the
Penal Code.
He, however, pleaded not
guilty to the charges and the case
adjourned to July 20 for ruling on
the bail application.
It would be recalled that
Binniyat was remanded in prison
custody in January this year over
the same publication.
