has remanded a former reporter

with Vanguard Newspapers,

Luka Binniyat, to the Kaduna

Maximum Prison over allegation

of false publication brought before

it by the state government.

Binniyat, who had been on

medication, walked into the

courtroom with the help of

crutches, to make an appearance,

having sustained injuries from an

accident.

Justice Bashir Sukola ordered

the remand of the journalist after

appeals from Barrister James

Kanyip, Counsel to the journalist.

Justice Sukola said the journalist

should be remanded in prison

custody till July 20 for ruling on

the application of bail filed by his

lawyer.

The Kaduna State Government

had dragged Binniyat to court

on two-count charges over

a publication in Vanguard

Newspaper over the alleged

killing of five students of the

College of Education, Gidan-

Waya, published on January 22.

The journalist is being charged

for breach of public peace and

injurious falsehood punishable

under Sections 114 and 393 of the

Penal Code.

He, however, pleaded not

guilty to the charges and the case

adjourned to July 20 for ruling on

the bail application.

It would be recalled that

Binniyat was remanded in prison

custody in January this year over

the same publication.