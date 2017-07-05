HIGH COURT of Justice sitting ‎in Zaria, Kaduna State, has granted an order of interim injunction restraining Governor Nasir El-rufai, the Attorney- General of Kaduna State, Jaafaru Ibrahim Sani (Commissioner, Kaduna Ministry of Local Government Affairs), Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Zazzau Emirate Council from sacking district heads. The court also restrained the House of Assembly, either by themselves or via their agents, servants and privies or any one, committee, task force, ministry or howsoever described, acting on the instructions or directives of the defendants, from acting on the directives contained in the letters and or circulars or take any step whatsoever to fill the offices of district and village heads within their domains, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.Similarly, an order of interim injunction was also granted directing the parties to the suit to maintain the status quo ante prior to issuance of letters MLG/CA/45/427 and MLG/ CA/45/462 dated June 7 and June 12, respectively by the first, second and third defendants pending the hearing ‎and determination of the motion on notice. An order was also granted restraining the fifth defendant/ respondent from making any recommendation pursuant to the said letters/circulars herein mentioned and restraining the first- third defendants/respondents from acting on any such recommendations if any has been made pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. Alhaji Lawal Iro (Magajin Mallam Zazzau Hakimin Samaru), Alhaji Falalu Umaru (Maharin Zazzau, Hakimin Dutsen Abba and Alhaji Isah Suleiman (Danmalikin Zazzau Hakimin Nassarawan Doya) who are plaintiffs in the suit no. KDH/Z/144/2017 suing for

By Patrick Obi, Lagos

