Senate yesterday disclosed

that goods worth N7trillion

are smuggled into Nigeria

every year, lamenting that

“the annual turnover in the

hands of smugglers is more

than our annual federal

budget.”

This was even as it said

that 282 vessels were missing

at various ports across

the country between 2010

and 2016 and charged the

Nigerian Ports Authority,

NPA, officials to appear

before it on Thursday to

explain how they got missing

and other issues, especially

persistent smuggling through

the nation’s ports.

Chairman, Senate

Committee on Customs,

Excise and Tariffs, Senator

Hope Uzodinma (PDP Imo

West), who gave the hint at

a one-day public hearing on

smuggling in the country

held in Abuja, said “the figure

for goods smuggled through

the Sea Ports is more mind

burgling.”

He added that report has it

that over $15 billion or N4.35

trillion worth of goods are

smuggled into the country

each year through the sea

ports while the story is the

same for our international

airports.

“More shocking is an aspect

of the World Bank report that

states that over 25percent

of the total annual revenue

collected by custom service

is lost to smugglers each year.

If you go by the projected

revenue of the service for this

year which is approximately

N600 billion, it means that

the service will lose about

N200billion in revenue this

year alone.

“You must then agree with

me that smuggling is a serious

menace to the economy and

that all hands must be on deck

to flush it out. As you know

when goods are illegally

brought into the country

through smuggling, it is

not just revenue that is lost,

local industries are affected

adversely and jobs are lost.

“When our markets are

flooded with all manner of

smuggled goods from our

borders, many local industries

that manufacture such goods

are forced to close down,” he

further lamented.

Senator Uzodinma however

said the investigation was

designed by the 8th Senate

in its determination to put an

end to the smuggling malady.

“For the avoidance of doubt,

smuggling is a major threat

to the economy. Those who

may imagine that this is an

exaggeration should do well

to refer to a recent report of

the World Bank on smuggling

in Nigeria.

“The report was

unequivocal in stating that

an astonishing US $5billion

or N1.45trillion worth of

different goods are smuggled

into Nigeria annually through

Benin Republic alone. Yet this

is only 15 percent of the total

volume of smuggled goods

through the Seme border,” he

said.

According to him, no

serious legislative arm of

government would sit supine

while smugglers are allowed

to ravage the economy and

deny the government huge

sums goods are bound to be

adversely affected.

While noting that

smuggling is fast proving

to be the biggest industry

in Nigeria, he disclosed that

“primary information at our

disposal will suggest that in

spite of the Comprehensive

Import Supervision Scheme

(CISS), leakages still abound

in the import export chain.”

Senator Uzodinma listed

mis-invoicing, which is a

form of trade-based money

laundering by international

traders, abuse of free trade

zone polices and temporary

imports permit as major area

of concern

He also said evidence

suggested that unutilised

FORM M is used by operators

for capital flight and money

laundering, all of which

facilitate smuggling.

Declaring the public hearing

open, Senate President,

Bukola Saraki identified

smuggling of goods into

the country as the greatest

threat to the realisation of

economic policies of the

present administration led

by President Muhammadu

Buhari.

Saraki said the Comptroller

General of Customs, Col.

Hameed Ali (rtd) could

continue to wear jeans and

T-shirts once he is able to end

smuggling in the country.

His words: “To the

Comptroller General of

Customs, let me say on a

lighter note, that once you end

smuggling, even if you want

to wear jeans and T-Shirt, I

will move the motion that

you should wear jeans and

T-Shirt.

“But on a serious note, this

issue is very important. Let us

all work towards ending this

menace once and for all.”

Saraki however warned

that “This loss in revenue is

what we can no longer afford

at this crucial time when the

government is doing all it can

to meet up with its budgetary

expenditures.

“Our local producers

have continued to face

daunting obstacles posed by

the activities of smugglers,

despite government’s

restrictions on importations.

Therefore, we must exploit

all avenues and investigate

corrupt practices in various

Ministries, Departments and

Agencies of government. This

occasion presents us with the

opportunity to unravel the

facts before the public with a

view to finding a permanent

solution.”

In his contribution, a

member of the committee,

Senator Nelson Effiong (PDP

Akwa Ibom South), stressed

the need for government

to review the Customs and

Excise Duties Act in order to

reduce or stop smuggling in

the country.

Senator Dino Melaye

(APC Kogi West) alleged

collaboration between officers

and men of the Nigeria

Customs Service, NCS

officers and the smugglers,

and vowed that “it’s not going

to be business as usual with

the determination of the 8th

Senate to tackle the menace.”

He lamented that

smuggling has done serious

damage to the nation’s

economy and charged the

NCS; Nigeria Immigration

Service, NIS; Nigerian Ports

Authority, NPA and other

relevant stakeholders to

unite in fighting the menace

to a stop.

But the Comptroller

General of NCS, Col Hameed

Ali (rtd), who spoke through

his deputy in-charge of

operations, Nuhu Abba

Ibrahim, accused some

highly placed individuals

and institutions of

intervening in the operations

of the Service, citing example

of the raid on a warehouse in

Idiroko, Ogun State which

was stopped recently.

He however vowed that

the Customs would not

relent in discharging its

responsibilities despite the

challenges being faced from

time to time.