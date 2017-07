PRESS RELEASE

July 3rd, 2017

ANNOUNCING THE DEATH OF ALHAJI YUSUF MAITAMA SULE, DANMASANIN KANO

With a sorrowful heart, we announce the death of AAlhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano this morning.

He died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt following a brief illness.

We pray that Allah grants his soul eternal rest.

SIGNED: N. A. SHARIFF