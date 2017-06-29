SENATE has heard the cry of students, parents and guardians over increase in intuition fees and would summon 38 Vice Chancellors of the affected universities. The universities include University of Lagos, UNILAG; Ahmadu Bello University, ABU; University of Nigeria, UNN; Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU and Bayero University Kano, BUK. The others are University of Abuja, UNIABUJA; Usman Danfodiyo University, UDUS; University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, and National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, among others.

The vice chancellors would be invited, when the Senate resumes from the Sallah break to explain why they increased the fees. The Upper Chamber resumes next Tuesday being July 4. Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Barau Jibrin, who disclosed this on Tuesday, faulted the increase. “There are abuses of IGR in almost all the Universities. Our preliminary investigations have shown that there is general abuse of IGR in our universities. We have beamed our searchlight on it. We will ensure proper utilisation of the IGR including

tuition fees,” he said. Parents and guardians said that students of the University of Lagos who were paying N14,500 would now pay N63,500 as tuition fees; Ahmadu Bello University (N27, 000 to N41,00); University of Nigeria (N60,450 to N66,950) and Obafemi Awolowo University (N19,700 to N55,700). Others are Nnamdi Azikiwe University (N20,100 to N65,920), Bayero University, Kano, (N26,000 to N40,000), University of Abuja (N39,300 to N42,300) and Usman Danfodiyo University (N32,000 to N41,000). Meanwhile, the minimum wage for federal and state civil servants remains pegged at N18,000.