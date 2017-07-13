ABUJA MUNICIPAL Area

Council, AMAC, has inaugurated

Community Development

Committees for the 12 electoral

wards of the council.

The AMAC chairman, Abdulahi

Adamu Candido noted during the

inauguration that one of the aims

for the committees was to provide

development to the grassroots,

noting however that the objective

could not be achieved without the

collaborative efforts of the people.

The chairman said the

committees were commissioned to

go to their respective communities

to mobilise the people “to be part

of the development process of their

environment.

“One of the core mandates of

the government such as the area

councils, of course, is to provide

development to the grassroots, but

this cannot be effectively achieved

except with the participation of the

people and the collaborative efforts

of individuals and groups.

“The existence of these

committees therefore becomes

paramount to the government

and the people, as it seeks to

promote community involvement

in developmental process for rapid

growth,” Candido said.

He informed the committees that

by their inauguration, they had

been mandated to take decisions on

the type of projects and prioritise

activities to be carried out,

conduct needs assessment of their

respective wards, raise funds and

explore other available resources

for community development

activities, encourage youth to form

groups for development, collate

monthly reports from various

communities for submission to

the area council, and many other

responsibilities.

Candido urged the committees to endeavour to seek for support

from corporate organisations

and wealthy individuals to carry

of their obligations rather than

depending wholly on government,

but however warned against

misappropriation of funds.

In his speech, Minister of the

Federal Capital Territory, Mallam

Mohammed Bello, represented

by a senior official in the ministry,

drew an example with former

President Shehu Shagari, whom

he said adopted the name of his

community (Shagari) as part of

his identity, because he receive

a lot, including education from

his community which provided

him with the school he attended,

adding that the youths of today

could not do same for the fact that

their communities had offered so

little or nothing to them.

Bello further commended the

AMAC chairman for being the first

chairman in the FCT to do so, as he

equally appealed to him to make

funds available to the committees,

despite the present economic

challenges, in order for them to

provide some essential amenities

for the grassroots such as boreholes

and toilets, especially to curb open

defecation.

Earlier in her address, chairman

of the committees in the council,

Olayinka Oduneye noted that

community development was

a way of bringing world best

practices and resources to the

development of the communities.

“It is also a way of elevating

the status of AMAC residents

by providing resources for the

development of heart-felt projects.

Community development is a

way of strengthening civil society

by prioritising the actions of

committees, and their perspectives

in the development of social,

economic and environmental

policies,” Oduneye said.