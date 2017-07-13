ABUJA MUNICIPAL Area
Council, AMAC, has inaugurated
Community Development
Committees for the 12 electoral
wards of the council.
The AMAC chairman, Abdulahi
Adamu Candido noted during the
inauguration that one of the aims
for the committees was to provide
development to the grassroots,
noting however that the objective
could not be achieved without the
collaborative efforts of the people.
The chairman said the
committees were commissioned to
go to their respective communities
to mobilise the people “to be part
of the development process of their
environment.
“One of the core mandates of
the government such as the area
councils, of course, is to provide
development to the grassroots, but
this cannot be effectively achieved
except with the participation of the
people and the collaborative efforts
of individuals and groups.
“The existence of these
committees therefore becomes
paramount to the government
and the people, as it seeks to
promote community involvement
in developmental process for rapid
growth,” Candido said.
He informed the committees that
by their inauguration, they had
been mandated to take decisions on
the type of projects and prioritise
activities to be carried out,
conduct needs assessment of their
respective wards, raise funds and
explore other available resources
for community development
activities, encourage youth to form
groups for development, collate
monthly reports from various
communities for submission to
the area council, and many other
responsibilities.
Candido urged the committees to endeavour to seek for support
from corporate organisations
and wealthy individuals to carry
of their obligations rather than
depending wholly on government,
but however warned against
misappropriation of funds.
In his speech, Minister of the
Federal Capital Territory, Mallam
Mohammed Bello, represented
by a senior official in the ministry,
drew an example with former
President Shehu Shagari, whom
he said adopted the name of his
community (Shagari) as part of
his identity, because he receive
a lot, including education from
his community which provided
him with the school he attended,
adding that the youths of today
could not do same for the fact that
their communities had offered so
little or nothing to them.
Bello further commended the
AMAC chairman for being the first
chairman in the FCT to do so, as he
equally appealed to him to make
funds available to the committees,
despite the present economic
challenges, in order for them to
provide some essential amenities
for the grassroots such as boreholes
and toilets, especially to curb open
defecation.
Earlier in her address, chairman
of the committees in the council,
Olayinka Oduneye noted that
community development was
a way of bringing world best
practices and resources to the
development of the communities.
“It is also a way of elevating
the status of AMAC residents
by providing resources for the
development of heart-felt projects.
Community development is a
way of strengthening civil society
by prioritising the actions of
committees, and their perspectives
in the development of social,
economic and environmental
policies,” Oduneye said.
