Nigeria striker Victor Anichebe has been snapped up by Chinese second tier side Beijing Enterprises on a free transfer.

Anichebe was released at the end of last season by Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League.

He will join another Nigerian at the club James Leke as Beijing Enterprises try to regroup following the shock demise of Ivorian player Cheick Tiote during a training session at the club.

The former Everton and West Brom striker joined Sunderland last year but his progress at the club was hampered by injuries as he only managed three goals in 18 games for the Black Cats.

“We are delighted with the signing of Victor, who played in the Premier League. It’s a positive development for our whole club,” said head coach Gao Hongbo.

“Victor hasn’t trained on the pitch since the Premier League season ended, so it may take a while for him to integrate into our team. We have to be patient with him.”

Anichebe was part of the Nigeria silver-winning Under-23 side at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and has 11 caps for Nigeria scoring one goal.

Supersport