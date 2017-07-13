A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulmanaf Daura, has called on government to deploy police and military personnel to border communities to stem cross-border crimes.

The chieftain, who is also the APC North West Organising Secretary, said criminals were taking advantage of the country’s porous borders to terrorise border communities.

Daura told the Nigerian Pilot on Thursday that recent attack on border communities by bandits in Sandamu and Mai’adua Local Governments in Katsina State, was worrisome and require reinforcement of security to the borders.

Nigerian Pilot reports that the armed bandits attacked Rijiyar Tsamiya village in Sandamu local government, killing a businessman, Alhaji Ado Kero a week ago.

Another group of armed robbers also operated in Mai’adua town for five hours carting away cash and other valuables recently.

Daura noted that such attacks would easily be repelled if more security personnel were deployed to the border communities.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to provide more security and deploy patrol vehicles and arms to counter the criminals.