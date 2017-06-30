IN WHAT appears as a shocker, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday told Nigerians that the much talked about restructuring of the country was not the priority of the party. Instead, the party declared that what preoccupied its mind now is how to fix the “fractured economy” it inherited from the People Democratic Party, PDP. The national chairman of APC, Chief John Oyegun, dropped this hint while featuring on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Tv breakfast show which was monitored in Ilorin by

our correspondent. Oyegun, who confirmed that the party’s manifesto considered restructuring of the economy, devolution of power, institutionalisation of federal character principles among others, said the APC-led government at the moment was interested in restoring hope to Nigerians. He explained that the party was very careful while drafting its manifesto and deliberately adopted “devolution of power,” adding that APC is committed to providing jobs for the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths. On the statement credited to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, calling for a boycott of the Anambra State November 18 governorship poll, Oyegun said that he could not decide for the people. He added that the people would express their interest through the electioneering process, saying that the outcome of the poll would speak their minds. Oyegun added that what happened in the state was intimidation and threat, which according to him, was not the true reflection of the people’s will. Also, he disclosed that call for the referendum for the actualisation of a Biafra nation was not the next line of

action, adding that a lot of “behind the scene consultations” were on going to resolve the issue. Also, the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai, who earlier featured on the programme, explained that the party has been devolutionalising power and described the agitators for restructuring the country as political opportunists. He said the Federal Government through the Ministry of Mine and Steel Development has been involving the state governments in the mining activities in various states unlike before the party took over power in 2015.