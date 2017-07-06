The Nigeria Army on Thursday said it arrested four suspects for alleged fish smuggling in Munguno area of Baga Local Government of Borno.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the Theatre Commamder, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this at a news conference at the command headquarters in Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Attahiru said 59 cartons of fish were seized from the suspects.

According to him, the culprits are from Daban Masara axis, heading to Munguno council.

He added that “the military command had banned smuggling of fish from Baga, Kuros-Kauwa and Kukawa axis.

“The measure was to cut the movement of the commodity, suspected to be supplied to Boko Haram hideouts.”

The theatre commander said the command had met with members of the fish association and agreed to desist from fish trading in Baga area, pending when security situation improved.