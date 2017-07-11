HIS ROYAL Majesty, Ata Igala and President of the Kogi State Council of Chiefs, Idakwo Michael Ameh-Oboni has lauded the on- going massive construction and rehabilitation of roads in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state. His Royal Majesty gave the commendation in his palace at Idah, the headquarters of Igala nation when Governor Yahaya Bello who was on tour of government owned tertiary institutions in the zone paid him a visit on yesterday. The Royal Father described road development as crucial to human existence especially in the area of transportation of goods and services. The Ata Igala named some of the on-going road projects embarked upon by the Bello-led administration to include, the Okpo-Igaikeje- Ette road, Ankpa-Abejukolo road, Anyigba-Dekina-Shintaku road and Idah-Ibaji road amongst others. He expressed delight that the road projects cut across the entire communities in the eastern senatorial district, stressing that the gesture would surely improve

upon on the lives of the rural dwellers in his kingdom. Responding, Governor Yahaya Bello told His Royal Majesty that the tour of the state owned tertiary institutions in the zone was aimed at seeing things for himself with a view to ascertaining their problems and challenges to profer possible solutions to them. The governor who expressed dissatisfaction over the epileptic power supply in the Eastern Senatorial District, promised to set up a committee that would visit all the nooks and crannies of the zone to come out with the needs that would rescue the district from the ugly trend. Governor Bello also assured the royal father of the total renovation of his palace to give it a befitting lift as well as re-enforcing the security operatives to tackle cases of robbery, kidnapping and other crimes in the zone. He promised the Ata Igala that his admnistration would construct the kind of military formation at Okene which was commissioned last week to combat the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in the east flank of the state.