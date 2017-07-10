AUSTRALIAN Government has
commended the Plateau State
Governor, Simon Lalong, for his
efforts in restoring peace to the state.
It also said it is exploring
investment opportunities in mining
and agriculture in Plateau for the
benefit of Nigeria and Australia.
Australian High Commissioner to
Nigeria, Paul Lehmann, said this at
the weekend in Jos when he paid a
courtesy call on Lalong.
He said the Australian
Government is aware of the huge
mining and agricultural potentials
of the state and is willing to invest.
‘‘We have seen big opportunities
and we were at the National Institute
for Policy and Strategic Studies,
NIPSS, Kuru, Jos, institutions like
NIPSS could help us to explore the
opportunities,’’ he said.
“Also, my country is planning
to give scholarship to government
officials in areas that are of interest
to the federal government.”
He said the scholarship could be
in areas of mining and agriculture, as
the two sectors constitute the main
focus of the federal government at
the moment.
He noted that Australia and
Nigeria have a long diplomatic
relations which dates back to 1960,
adding that his country is willing to
build on the relations for the mutual
benefit of the two countries.
The envoy commended Lalong for
the restoration of peace in Plateau
after the crisis that engulfed the state
some years ago.
Lalong, who thanked the envoy for
the visit, said Plateau and Australia
have many things in common.
He noted that while Plateau is the
hub of mining in Nigeria, Australia
has a global reputation for mining.
The governor said his
administration is determined to
develop areas in which the state has
comparative advantages, which are
mining and agriculture.
He welcomed the Australian
Government’s interest in investing
in the two areas and pledged to
partner with it for the benefit of the
two countries.
