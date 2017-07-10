AUSTRALIAN Government has

commended the Plateau State

Governor, Simon Lalong, for his

efforts in restoring peace to the state.

It also said it is exploring

investment opportunities in mining

and agriculture in Plateau for the

benefit of Nigeria and Australia.

Australian High Commissioner to

Nigeria, Paul Lehmann, said this at

the weekend in Jos when he paid a

courtesy call on Lalong.

He said the Australian

Government is aware of the huge

mining and agricultural potentials

of the state and is willing to invest.

‘‘We have seen big opportunities

and we were at the National Institute

for Policy and Strategic Studies,

NIPSS, Kuru, Jos, institutions like

NIPSS could help us to explore the

opportunities,’’ he said.

“Also, my country is planning

to give scholarship to government

officials in areas that are of interest

to the federal government.”

He said the scholarship could be

in areas of mining and agriculture, as

the two sectors constitute the main

focus of the federal government at

the moment.

He noted that Australia and

Nigeria have a long diplomatic

relations which dates back to 1960,

adding that his country is willing to

build on the relations for the mutual

benefit of the two countries.

The envoy commended Lalong for

the restoration of peace in Plateau

after the crisis that engulfed the state

some years ago.

Lalong, who thanked the envoy for

the visit, said Plateau and Australia

have many things in common.

He noted that while Plateau is the

hub of mining in Nigeria, Australia

has a global reputation for mining.

The governor said his

administration is determined to

develop areas in which the state has

comparative advantages, which are

mining and agriculture.

He welcomed the Australian

Government’s interest in investing

in the two areas and pledged to

partner with it for the benefit of the

two countries.