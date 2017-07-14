Seven alleged members of the dreaded Badoo cult who have been causing unrest in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State were on Friday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Afolabi Kessington (25), Ismaila Shaibu (36), Mutiu Nurudeen (26), Ibrahim Bello (25), Lukman Mohammed (35), Gift Itafa (50) and Sheriff Adewunmi (23).

The accused faced a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

They, however, pleaded innocence of the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fidelis Dike, said that the accused committed the offences between July 3 and July 5 at Powerline, Agbala area of Ikorodu and also at Irawo Estate, Owode-Onirin in Lagos.

He said that the accused, who are members of the Badoo cult, had conspired and gathered in the above mentioned areas to have their meeting, which was deemed illegal.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 42(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kofo Ariyo, admitted each of the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a blood relation.

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 9, for mention.