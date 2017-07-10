IN CONTINUATION of its
clamp down on suspected
Badoo members, the Lagos
State Police Command in
collaboration with other
security agencies and local
security volunteers have
arrested 87 suspected
members, while declaring 20
others wanted in connection
with the activities of the
group in Ikorodu.
The 87 suspected Badoo
members were arrested in
an all-night operation on
their hideouts in Owutu and
Odongunyan in Ikorodu.
The raid was an extensive
operation on the two areas,
Odongunyan and Owutu.
It was necessitated by
more intelligence on the
membership of the dreaded
cult group and their mode of
operation.
Before the operation, the
police in conjunction with
members of the Department of
State Service, representatives
of the Nigerian Army, Lagos
Neighbourhood Security
Corps and Odua Peoples’
Congress, OPC, met with
herbalists (babalawos) in
Ikorodu and its suburbs on
the need to collaborate with
the police to wipe out the cult
group in Ikorodu.
Those declared wanted for
cult related killings include:
Moshood (a.k.a Mosho),
Alfa (a.k.a King of Boys),
Papa, Fela, Alakoto, and
Chukwudi.
The police also declared 14
others wanted in connection
with kidnapping in Ikorodu.
They include: Agbara, O.C,
Femi (a.k.a FM), Pencil,
Odidan, Jaru, Allen, Bush,
Happiness, Fagbo, Junior,
Nuru and Jamiu.
The police, however,
called on the suspect to turn
themselves in by reporting to
the nearest police station.
The command equally
advised members of
the public with useful
information on arresting the
aforementioned who are all
residents of Ikorodu to assist
the police in combating this
menace.
Representing the Police
Commissioner, Fatai
Owoseni, at the meeting,
Deputy Commissioner of
Police, DCP, Imohimi Edgal,
also warned herbalists,
residents and local vigilantes
to eschew jungle justice,
stressing that the command
would not tolerate further
excesses from security
stakeholders.
Also involved in the
exercise are the Commander,
Rapid Response Squad, ACP
Olatunji Disu; Acting Area
Commander, Ikorodu and
all DPOs in Ikorodu among
other senior police officers.
