IN CONTINUATION of its

clamp down on suspected

Badoo members, the Lagos

State Police Command in

collaboration with other

security agencies and local

security volunteers have

arrested 87 suspected

members, while declaring 20

others wanted in connection

with the activities of the

group in Ikorodu.

The 87 suspected Badoo

members were arrested in

an all-night operation on

their hideouts in Owutu and

Odongunyan in Ikorodu.

The raid was an extensive

operation on the two areas,

Odongunyan and Owutu.

It was necessitated by

more intelligence on the

membership of the dreaded

cult group and their mode of

operation.

Before the operation, the

police in conjunction with

members of the Department of

State Service, representatives

of the Nigerian Army, Lagos

Neighbourhood Security

Corps and Odua Peoples’

Congress, OPC, met with

herbalists (babalawos) in

Ikorodu and its suburbs on

the need to collaborate with

the police to wipe out the cult

group in Ikorodu.

Those declared wanted for

cult related killings include:

Moshood (a.k.a Mosho),

Alfa (a.k.a King of Boys),

Papa, Fela, Alakoto, and

Chukwudi.

The police also declared 14

others wanted in connection

with kidnapping in Ikorodu.

They include: Agbara, O.C,

Femi (a.k.a FM), Pencil,

Odidan, Jaru, Allen, Bush,

Happiness, Fagbo, Junior,

Nuru and Jamiu.

The police, however,

called on the suspect to turn

themselves in by reporting to

the nearest police station.

The command equally

advised members of

the public with useful

information on arresting the

aforementioned who are all

residents of Ikorodu to assist

the police in combating this

menace.

Representing the Police

Commissioner, Fatai

Owoseni, at the meeting,

Deputy Commissioner of

Police, DCP, Imohimi Edgal,

also warned herbalists,

residents and local vigilantes

to eschew jungle justice,

stressing that the command

would not tolerate further

excesses from security

stakeholders.

Also involved in the

exercise are the Commander,

Rapid Response Squad, ACP

Olatunji Disu; Acting Area

Commander, Ikorodu and

all DPOs in Ikorodu among

other senior police officers.