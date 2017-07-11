A special terrorism Court in Tunisia on Tuesday held first hearing into the Bardo Museum attack that killed at least 21 people in the Tunisian capital two years ago.

Fifty-six defendants are on trial facing charges including murder and carrying out a terrorist act.

Only 22 of them are in custody, while the others are either at large or have been released on bail.

Tuesday’s hearing was at a preliminary court in Tunis, which held amid tight security, according to local media.

In March 2015, two gunmen opened fire at a group of tourists inside the Bardo National Museum.

Twenty-one tourists and security personnel were killed, as well as the two perpetrators.

The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

Tunisia has seen several similar attacks, mainly claimed by the jihadist militia.

In June the same year, a gunman opened fire at a beach resort in the coastal city of Sousse in northern Tunisia.

At least 30 people, mostly tourists were killed.