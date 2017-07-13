A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a block industry owner, Haruna Bello, 48, to two months imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave him N10, 000 option of fine.

He also ordered him to pay N76, 000 to the complainant for the concrete blocks he did not supply.

Bello, who resides at Karasana village, Abuja, was convicted on a two-count charge.

The prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that one Awoyo Abimbola, of Kabusa village, Abuja, reported the matter on July 6 at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja.

Dalhatu said that Abimbola reported that sometime in April this year, she met the convict at Brains and Hammer Estate Life Camp, where the convict introduced himself as a block industry owner.

Dalhatu said the convict collected N504, 000 from her to supply 8, 609 blocks at the rate of N150 each.

He said the convict supplied 2, 850 blocks valued at N428, 000 and absconded with the N76, 000 balance.

Dalhatu said the complainant made several efforts to recover her money,but to no avail, until July 6 when the convict was arrested at Jabi, Abuja.

The prosecutor said that the offence is punishable under Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.