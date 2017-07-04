The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), on Tuesday, distributed 3, 600 goats to 900 widows, who were affected by Boko Haram insurgency in Maiduguri.

The FAO’s Chief Consultant, Mr Musa Kida, made this disclosure during the distribution exercise at Memusari area of Maiduguri.

Musa said that the gesture was to empower mothers towards improving their social and economic well-being.

He explained that the programme targeted women affected by the insurgency.

“We are particularly targeting widows in two different programmes; the first phase was distribution of farm inputs to support this year’s farming while the second one is the distribution of goats.

“The beneficiaries were expected to do animal restocking to enable them breed more goats, which would generate wealth for them.

“Each of the women will receive four goats; the animals have undergone two weeks quarantine from our vendors, which was certified good for rearing.

“So far, the distribution will take place in 17 communities in Jere and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council; after we are done here, the next place will be Zabarmari, Gongula and Dusuman.

According to him, the gesture will create a means of livelihood for the beneficiaries to make them self-reliant.

Musa said that the beneficiaries were also supported with assorted farm inputs and seeds as: fertilisers, beans, millets, sorghum and vegetables.

“So far, no fewer than 4,000 farmers have benefited from the programme,” he said.

Also speaking, Fatima Musa, one of the beneficiaries, lauded FAO for the gesture, saying that the programme would go along way in alleviating their sufferings.

"I have two children; the insurgents killed my husband but this programme will indeed assist me in raising my kids," she said.