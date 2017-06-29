Joint Union of the University of Maiduguri has threatened to down their tools if the federal government failed to fence the university, provide security gadgets and deploy more security personnel to checkmate the activities of Boko Haram insurgents on the campus. The unions, which consist of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non- Academic Staff Union, NASU, National Association of Academic Technologies, NAAT, and the Students Union Government, SUG, led by the ASUU chairman, Dr. Dani Mamman, called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency save the lives and property of over 40,000 members of the university community from Boko Haram threat. Dr Mamman said “if no immediate action is taken to protect our lives and property, we shall be compelled to call our congresses to consider taking drastic action, which will not arguer well to our students and their parents. We wish to categorically state that we will not guarantee the re-opening of University of Maiduguri for the 2017/2018 academic session in October, if the federal government fails to meet our reasonable demands.” It would be recalled that since the start of the insurgency in 2009, the firsts attack on the university campus took place on the January 16, 2017, when two suicide bombers attacked the university, which resulted to the death of Professor Aliyu Usman Mani of the Department of Veterinary Medicine, two relatives of university staff, and a number of staff who were

injured and treated. “The latest incident of suicide bombings which occurred on Sunday 25th June 2017 was the eighth deadly attacks within five months. Regrettably, the situation in our University has remained a nightmare to staff and students and calls for urgent attention, as it is obvious that teaching, learning and research cannot be effectively conducted in an atmosphere of fear,” the unions stated. “To effectively curtailed the security challenges on the campus, we employ the federal Government to give immediate special consideration to the request by the University of Maiduguri management for funds for the procurement of modern security gadgets, fortification and fencing of the parameter fence of the university, which amounted to N2, 869, 810,429.96,” they added. Mamman further stated that no amount of money was too much to save the lives of over 40,000 persons in the university community, as the university was one of the most peaceful in the country and had never closed for even one day since the beginning of the insurgency, adding that the university belonged to the federal government who has to protect its assets. While commending Governor Kashim Shettima for approving N50 million for digging of trenches around the boundaries of the university, the union frowned at the manner the federal government refused to show solidarity and concern to the plight of the university, stressing that since the beginning of the attacks on the campus, no federal delegation had visited the university to show solidarity and see how they could address the security challenges