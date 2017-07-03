Says, terrorists regrouping in Taraba

TARABA State Governor, Darius Ishaku yesterday blamed the federal government’s inaction as a reason for some of the crisis being witnessed in the country. Ishaku stated this in Jalingo when the Minister of Interior Gen. Abdulaham Danbazau (rtd) and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, in charge of operations Joshak Habila paid him a courtesy call at government house. The governor said he has complained to the federal government over the regrouping of Boko Haram terrorists in Suntai Daaji Forest in Bali Local Government Area of the state over a year ago, but nothing has been done about it, saying government cannot celebrate its victory over Boko Haram until the terrorists regrouping in Taraba are rooted out. “The federal government must act fast to avoid a devastating crisis. Some of the crisis being blamed on herdsmen in actual sense are not carried out by herdsmen but by terrorists masquerading as herdsmen and the federal government must be proactive in handling security issues. “I want to thank the federal government for the attention given to the crisis on the Mambilla Plateau, but I want to also blame the federal government for not giving same attention to the other eight crises that has happened in the state in different local government areas,” he said. According to him, he was out of the country when the crisis broke out, but on return he briefed the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, adding that he has since calmed the situation. Earlier, the minister told the governor that they were in the state on a fact finding mission to see for themselves the level of destruction the recent crisis on the Mambilla Plateau has caused and

to find ways of preventing future occurrence. On while the federal government was giving more attention to the Mambilla crisis, Danbazau said reports on the social media and the mainstream media about the crisis on the plateau was so disturbing and the federal government has to step in to avoid further bloodshed. He maintained that Mambilla plateau was central in the development roadmap of the federal government and that the potential on the plateau would not be actualise in an atmosphere of violence, hence the need to find lasting solution to the crisis