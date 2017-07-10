NATIONAL Youth Council of
Nigeria, NYCN, and several
voluntary organisations in
Bomadi Local Government Area
of Delta State, at the weekend,
staged a peaceful protest over
the hike in Delta city bus fare
from Bomadi town to Ughelli.
Nigerian Pilot gathered that
the transport fare from Bomadi
to Ughelli was earlier this year
increased from N300 to N420.
According to the protesters,
“we have written letters to the
transport board here in Bomadi
and also at Ughelli four months
ago about the sudden increase in
transport fare, but yet to receive
any response from them”.
It took the intervention of the
Divisional Police Officer, DPO,
in Bomadi to calm the aggrieved
commuters, assuring that their
plight would be communicated
to the appropriate authorities
without delay.
The protesters called on
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to
intervene in the sudden increase
in the city bus fare to alleviate
the sufferings of the masses.
They recalled that workers in
the local government, as well as
those in 24 other councils in the
state have not been paid their
salaries for the past 15 months
which they said had subjected
them to untold suffering.
