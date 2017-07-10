NATIONAL Youth Council of

Nigeria, NYCN, and several

voluntary organisations in

Bomadi Local Government Area

of Delta State, at the weekend,

staged a peaceful protest over

the hike in Delta city bus fare

from Bomadi town to Ughelli.

Nigerian Pilot gathered that

the transport fare from Bomadi

to Ughelli was earlier this year

increased from N300 to N420.

According to the protesters,

“we have written letters to the

transport board here in Bomadi

and also at Ughelli four months

ago about the sudden increase in

transport fare, but yet to receive

any response from them”.

It took the intervention of the

Divisional Police Officer, DPO,

in Bomadi to calm the aggrieved

commuters, assuring that their

plight would be communicated

to the appropriate authorities

without delay.

The protesters called on

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to

intervene in the sudden increase

in the city bus fare to alleviate

the sufferings of the masses.

They recalled that workers in

the local government, as well as

those in 24 other councils in the

state have not been paid their

salaries for the past 15 months

which they said had subjected

them to untold suffering.