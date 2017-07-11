His absence created no vacuum in the Presidency- Ndume

SPIRITUAL leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari would soon return hale and hearty, even as former leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume has said that Nigerians should not worry with the absence of Buhari, as there is no time frame within which the Acting President should act. Addressing his members in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Olumba called on all branches of his organisation in Nigeria to embark on what he called, “outing-sing and pray for the president.” “The President of Nigeria, our own president, will soon return to the country, and in good health. Let us pray, thanking God for his good health,” he said. Recall that Olumba had recently said Buhari would not die in office, adding that he would accomplish his tenure

if he worked as a father of the nation, accommodating all sections and interests of Nigerians. After initially spending over 50 days on medical vacation in London, the President had last May 7, returned to the United Kingdom, UK, for follow-up medical check-up. Against the backdrop of his current health status, both his aides and associates have continued to assure Nigerians that the President was responding to treatment. In the meantime, Senator Ndume, in an interactive session with journalists in his Maiduguri residence, said that section 143 to 146 of the Nigerian constitution is explicit on the absence of the President, as such Nigerians should pray for the quick recovery of President Buhari instead of making unnecessary noise. He said, “the issue of President Buhari is quite different from that of Late former President Yar ` Adua, as President Buhari has duely communicated to the National Assembly stating that Vice President Osinbanjo should act in his absence. “The absence of President Buhari has not created any vacuum in the activities of government, as Vice President Osinbanjo is effectively carrying out the activities of Government as acting President, the only thing we missed is his person,” the senator added. He added, “this is not the first time a President is falling sick, as former President Churchill and other Presidents were sick but this did not hinder the activities of government in their respective countries.” On the issue of Boko Haram insurgency, he said if former President Goodluck Jonathan had implemented the recommendations of the three Presidential Committees on Boko Haram, the Boko Haram crisis would not have catapulted to this level. Reacting on his recent acquittal from court on alleged charges of sponsoring Boko Haram, Senator Ndume said the outcome of the court judgment was a credit to the judiciary, as justice has prevailed at the end, stressing that the media have not been fair to him, as some media houses convicted him on the pages of their papers, even before the court verdict. He said former President Jonathan wanted to crucify him and late Senator Ahmed Zannah for their boldness on the Boko Haram crisis in the North-east but thanked God he has been vindicated by the court. The former Senate leader said his daughter had a miscarriage when she heard that her father was arraigned for alleged sponsoring of Boko Haram terrorists, adding that he was arraigned before the Federal High Court, while the principal suspect was arraigned before a magistrate court just to bring him down by the then government.