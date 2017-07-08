Senate President, Dr. BukolaSaraki, yesterday, said he is trusting God for victory at the Court of Appeal, saying it was the same God that won the case for him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Saraki was recently discharged and acquitted by the CCT of the 18 count charges of false assets declaration preferred against him by the Code of Court Bureau. But the Federal Government had filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal to charge the CCT judgement.

Addressing his supporters in Ilorin on Friday, Saraki, who was accompanied by Senator BuhariAbdulfatai from Oyo State, said he had a strong belief that God would vindicate him at the end of the case.

He, however, thanked his supporters for their unwavering support during his trial and urged them not to relent in their prayers for him and his family.

Saraki specially thanked the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for his support and prayers before, during and after his trial at the CCT.

Earlier, the Kwara State Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. IsholaBalogun-Fulani, had urged the FG not to appeal the ruling of CCT, which discharged and acquitted Saraki of the false assets declaration charges.

He said any attempt to appeal the ruling would amount to a double standard on the part of the Federal Government, arguing that there was no precedence that such ruling was ever appealed in the Nigeria’s History.

Balogun-Fulani, who lauded Saraki over his leadership quality, expressed the optimism that Saraki would also be victorious at the Court of Appeal.