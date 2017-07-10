CHINESE multinational company,

Shandong Ruyi Technology Group

Co., is set to invest $600 million in

the textile and garment industry in

Kano State.

Already, talks between officials of

the company and those of the Kano

State Investment Promotion Agency

have reached an advanced state and

it is expected that a Memorandum of

Understanding, MoU, between the

two parties would be signed in the

next few months.

Chairman of the State Investment

Promotion Agency, Alhaji Isyaku

Umar Tofa, made this known during

the presentation of certificates of

occupancy to two investors, by the

state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar

Ganduje, at the Government House,

Kano.

“We are about concluding

talks with them and they were

encouraged by the commitment

of the Ganduje administration to

provide tax incentives, as well as

free land for their huge investment”,

he stated.

Umar pointed out that the

government is giving out free land

to two companies namely; Black

Rhino/Dangote Group to construct

a 100 megawatt solar power plant

at the cost of $150 million and St.

Meer International Investment and

Management Company which

would invest $120 million to finance

a similar project in the state.

Presenting the certificates of

occupancy to the two investors,

Governor Ganduje said the decision

to give them 207 hectares and

152.3 hectares respectively, for free,

was part of efforts to engender

competitiveness and attract foreign

direct investment.

“It is in our interest to encourage

investment in areas that have

potential multiplier effects on the

growth of the economy including

employment generation”, noting

that the two companies would

generate solar power that would

help in addressing the state’s energy

deficiency.

“We are willing to remove any

stumbling block towards the success

of your investment because of

benefits that will come to our state,”

the governor stressed.

Governor Ganduje maintained

that his administration has decided

to engage an industrialist as

chairman of the State Investment

Promotion Agency in addition to

actively involving representatives of

what he called “the main industrial

blocs in the state” to hasten the

attainment of his desire to reposition

the economy of the state.