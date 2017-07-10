CHINESE multinational company,
Shandong Ruyi Technology Group
Co., is set to invest $600 million in
the textile and garment industry in
Kano State.
Already, talks between officials of
the company and those of the Kano
State Investment Promotion Agency
have reached an advanced state and
it is expected that a Memorandum of
Understanding, MoU, between the
two parties would be signed in the
next few months.
Chairman of the State Investment
Promotion Agency, Alhaji Isyaku
Umar Tofa, made this known during
the presentation of certificates of
occupancy to two investors, by the
state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar
Ganduje, at the Government House,
Kano.
“We are about concluding
talks with them and they were
encouraged by the commitment
of the Ganduje administration to
provide tax incentives, as well as
free land for their huge investment”,
he stated.
Umar pointed out that the
government is giving out free land
to two companies namely; Black
Rhino/Dangote Group to construct
a 100 megawatt solar power plant
at the cost of $150 million and St.
Meer International Investment and
Management Company which
would invest $120 million to finance
a similar project in the state.
Presenting the certificates of
occupancy to the two investors,
Governor Ganduje said the decision
to give them 207 hectares and
152.3 hectares respectively, for free,
was part of efforts to engender
competitiveness and attract foreign
direct investment.
“It is in our interest to encourage
investment in areas that have
potential multiplier effects on the
growth of the economy including
employment generation”, noting
that the two companies would
generate solar power that would
help in addressing the state’s energy
deficiency.
“We are willing to remove any
stumbling block towards the success
of your investment because of
benefits that will come to our state,”
the governor stressed.
Governor Ganduje maintained
that his administration has decided
to engage an industrialist as
chairman of the State Investment
Promotion Agency in addition to
actively involving representatives of
what he called “the main industrial
blocs in the state” to hasten the
attainment of his desire to reposition
the economy of the state.
