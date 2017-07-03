MEDIA adviser to former vice president, Umar Sani has condemned the repeated raids on the unoccupied Kaduna residence of Alhaji Namadi Sambo describing it as worrying and suspicious. Late afternoon of last Wednesday, the Alimi Road, Kaduna un-occupied residence of the former Vice President Arc Mohammed Namadi Sambo was invaded by security operatives armed with a search warrant. They combed the entire place on search of undisclosed matters. The development which was the fifth in a row elicited public condemnation and worry in diverse dimensions. In a statement weekend, Sàni said the operatives in last week’s raid conducted a forensic search of the entire residence. Excerpts: “initially, we were at a loss as to their identity but later discovered that they were operatives from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC. “This raid brings to five the number of times the residence of the former vice president has been raised.”