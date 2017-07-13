By Najem Francis, Sokoto

The number of men who have registered during the current Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) in Sokoto State is more than triple the number of women.

Male voters accounted for 14,357 out of the total 20,385 so far registered while females accounted for the remaining 6,028.

The state secretary of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq, said in an interview said that the first quarter of the exercise which commenced on April 29 would end on July 20.

He said that the display of register for claims and objections would take place from July 24 to July 28 while the second quarter would commence on July 31.

According to him, the display would provide citizens the opportunity to ascertain whether they were correctly registered and also give room to those who have objections to rise against the registration of certain individuals.

He said that the commission has no specific target because the CVR was not a general registration of voters but an opportunity for those who attained the voting age of 18 years after the last exercise in 2014..

He said it was also a window to those who changed their location either from one state to another or from one local government area to another or even within the same local government area since all voters were expected to use the polling stations closest to their home, considering the restrictions imposed on movement of people on polling days.

He acknowledged that there had been challenges but expressed satisfaction that they were surmountable.