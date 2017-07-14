AN Ado-Ekiti High Court has

sentenced a 19-year-old man, Adeolu

Bamiteko, to death after he was found

guilty of armed robbery.

Justice John Adeyeye sentenced

Bamiteko to 10 years imprisonment

for unlawful possession of firearms

yesterday.

Adeyeye held that the accused was

guilty as charged having committed

the offence contrary to Section 6(b)

of Robbery and Firearms (Special

Provisions) Act Cap R11 Laws of

Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Bamiteko was arrested and arraigned

with a 12-year-old boy, Ayobami Ojo,

but the latter was discharged by the

court having been an underaged person

in line with Section 30 of the Criminal

Code.

He was arraigned on a three-count

charge of conspiracy, robbery and

unlawful possession of firearms.

The charge sheet read that the accused

robbed one Adefunke Amire of her

Nokia phone near the Ewi’s palace in

Ado-Ekiti on July 14, 2016, while armed

with offensive weapons like a locallymade

pistol with live cartridge and one

knife.

The accused was first arraigned in

court on February 16, 2017, and he

pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution called three witnesses

to prove the case while the accused did

not call any witness.

Exhibits such as the accused’s

statement, items stolen from the victim,

one locally-made pistol with live

cartridge, one knife, two Nokia phones

and a golden wristwatch were tendered

and admitted by the court.

Justice Adeyeye held: “The court

hereby discharges the first defendant,

Ojo, in pursuant to Section 30 of

the Criminal Code. But the second

defendant, Bamiteko, is found guilty of

armed robbery and unlawful possession

of firearm as contained in counts one to

three, and he is accordingly convicted.

“On count two, the sentence of armed

robbery is mandatory in respect of

which I have no discretion. Therefore,

the second defendant is sentenced to

death by hanging until he be dead. May

the Lord have mercy on your soul.

“On count three, the second defendant

is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment;

both sentences are to run concurrently.”