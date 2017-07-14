AN Ado-Ekiti High Court has
sentenced a 19-year-old man, Adeolu
Bamiteko, to death after he was found
guilty of armed robbery.
Justice John Adeyeye sentenced
Bamiteko to 10 years imprisonment
for unlawful possession of firearms
yesterday.
Adeyeye held that the accused was
guilty as charged having committed
the offence contrary to Section 6(b)
of Robbery and Firearms (Special
Provisions) Act Cap R11 Laws of
Federation of Nigeria 2004.
Bamiteko was arrested and arraigned
with a 12-year-old boy, Ayobami Ojo,
but the latter was discharged by the
court having been an underaged person
in line with Section 30 of the Criminal
Code.
He was arraigned on a three-count
charge of conspiracy, robbery and
unlawful possession of firearms.
The charge sheet read that the accused
robbed one Adefunke Amire of her
Nokia phone near the Ewi’s palace in
Ado-Ekiti on July 14, 2016, while armed
with offensive weapons like a locallymade
pistol with live cartridge and one
knife.
The accused was first arraigned in
court on February 16, 2017, and he
pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecution called three witnesses
to prove the case while the accused did
not call any witness.
Exhibits such as the accused’s
statement, items stolen from the victim,
one locally-made pistol with live
cartridge, one knife, two Nokia phones
and a golden wristwatch were tendered
and admitted by the court.
Justice Adeyeye held: “The court
hereby discharges the first defendant,
Ojo, in pursuant to Section 30 of
the Criminal Code. But the second
defendant, Bamiteko, is found guilty of
armed robbery and unlawful possession
of firearm as contained in counts one to
three, and he is accordingly convicted.
“On count two, the sentence of armed
robbery is mandatory in respect of
which I have no discretion. Therefore,
the second defendant is sentenced to
death by hanging until he be dead. May
the Lord have mercy on your soul.
“On count three, the second defendant
is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment;
both sentences are to run concurrently.”
