Minister of Interior, Lt General (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has restated the imperative of peace for national development.

The Minister stated this while on a fact-finding mission to Wanihem and Wanikade warring communities in Cross River State.

Gen. Dambazau, while speaking to each of the communities, called on the people to sheath their sword and embrace communal dialogue mechanism to resolve their differences, particularly in the settlement of land disputes.

He bemoaned the wanton destruction of property in the affected communities and urged the elders to prevail on the youth, who are the future leaders, to embrace peace and dialogue, as no meaningful development could take place in an atmosphere of war.

The Minister pledged to draw the attention of the National Emergency Management Agency to the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons thrown up by the crisis, who are in dire need of relief materials, particularly the vulnerable; the elderly, women and children.

He assured the warring communities that government would study their recommendations with a view to proffering lasting solution to the recurring land crisis in the area.

While briefing the Minister on the number of people killed during the clash, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, debunked claims in the social media that many people were killed and confirmed the death of one person.

Earlier, the people of the two warring communities briefed the Minister on the age-long land dispute between them, and promised to maintain the peace.