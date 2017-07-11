A 33-year-old driver, John Godwin, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for alleged criminal trespass and attempt to commit an offence.

The defendant of Durunmi, Abuja, was charged with criminal trespass and attempt to commit an offence.

The prosecutor, Fidelix Ogbobe, told the court that one Kenny Dodo of Military Personnel, attached to National Defence College Quarters, Apo, Zone D, Abuja, arrested Godwin on July 7.

He said the defendant trespassed into the said address with intention to commit an offence.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.‎

The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, granted the defendant bail in the sum ‎of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.