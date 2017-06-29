Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi has declared that he is neither in support of the agitation for Biafra nor the call for restructuring, because the two proposals were not going to benefit the state as a people. Umahi, who stated this at EXCO chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, while responding to the presentation of a consultant on Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, during the State Executive Council meeting, said the state was not economically viable to seek for independence. According to him, each time the issue of secession of the people of South-Eastern region or the present call for restructuring is being discussed, he feels worried because Ebonyi State is not ripe for any. “When the issue of Biafra or restructuring is discussed, my heart jumps because Ebonyi is not ripe for any. Ask yourself, what is it that we are producing? We totally depend on the federal government for allocation. Investors are not coming into the state and our IGR is nothing to write home about, because the idea of

an investor is ‘supposing the allocation that comes from the centre stops, how do I get back my money?’” The governor, however, admitted that the people were over taxed while the taxes go into the pockets of individuals, including members of his cabinet. But he assured that those involved since 2014 would be compelled to refund the funds in no long time. He expressed optimism that the new measures being put to work would end the problem of IGR leakages in the state and assist his administration in fighting corruption.