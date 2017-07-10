Egypt’s police have killed six supporters of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) during a raid in southern Assiut province, country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“National Security Service received information about a group of terrorists, who adhere to the ideas of the IS.

“The group was located in an abandoned building in Dayrout district of Assiut province, where they were preparing to carry out a series of terrorist acts in Egypt’s southern province,’’ the statement said.

During the raid the terrorists staged armed resistance and were killed. In total, six bodies were found inside the buildings.

The security forces managed to seize five rifles, ammunition, military uniforms and leaflet with the IS terrorist group’s propaganda, the statement added.

The operation came after the IS terrorists carried out two attacks in the northern part of the country.

On Friday, the militants exploded two car bombs and launched a suicide raid on a military checkpoint in North Sinai that resulted in death of at least 23 servicemen.

Security forces managed to kill over 40 terrorists in clashes. The same day, Egyptian security forces killed 14 militants in a special operation in the north-east province of Ismailia.

On Saturday, at least two policemen were killed and nine more injured at the explosion of a police vehicle in North Sinai.

On April 10, Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Sisi, announced a three-month state of emergency after two April 9 attacks on churches in Egypt’s northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria that killed at least 48 people and left at least 90 injured.

The Islamic State terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror acts.

On Tuesday, local media reported that Egypt’s parliament approved the extension of the state of emergency in the country for another three months, starting from July 10.