SENATORIAL aspirant in Ekiti State from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, has advised APC members not to rely on the federal government to win the 2018 governorship poll. Osinkolu, who just bagged his Phd degree from an Austrian university, said that the party must conduct credible primary and embark on aggressive mobilisation drive to be able to defeat the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state. Speaking in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, Osinkolu disclosed that the APC lost the 2014 governorship poll despite being in control in Ekiti, saying it would be foolhardy for the party to rest its winning streak on federal government while leaving other strategic things undone. According to him, the PDP under Dr Goodluck Jonathan failed to defeat Governor Rauf Aregbesola in Osun State in the 2014 poll, because of his popularity and connection with the grassroots, urging the party to take a cue from that political experience that federal government doesn’t guarantee automatic victory. The senatorial aspirant appealed to APC members, particularly the governorship aspirants, who are now over 40 to be committed to the party, adding that the huge number was enough to strengthen the party if they display uncommon loyalty and dedication to APC before the poll. “APC may end up meeting its waterloo if it relies on federal government. It failed in Osun State against governor Aregbesola and that was suffice to say that federal government will become irrelevant and unhelpful when a bad candidate is fielded for an election. “The federal government is like a good advertisement for any candidate in any credible election, because such huge potentials can be deployed to market the candidate. But when you present a bad candidate, then the advert becomes useless, because no good advert can sell a bad candidate. “That is why our leaders must build internal democracy. They must allow it to grow and thrive, so that every member can have a say in who is the best for a particular election. “Ekiti electorate are very sophisticated and sensitive and past elections had lent credence to that. I want to appeal to the National Working Committee to allow a free, fair and credible primary, this is the only thing that can save us, no other magic. “The moment the people of Ekiti sees that a particular candidate was imposed, then they will revolt against him, because an average Ekiti person hates cheating under any guise”, Osinkolu warned. He appealed to the aspirants to pursue their aspirations with civility and work with the State Working Committee to build a party that will be acceptable to Ekiti people. “Let there be civility in their utterances and conducts to prevent anarchy. The moment the party starts showing signs of incoherence, then there could be apathy which the PDP can catch on to defeat us again and this is a banana peel we must avoid for us to bounce back again. “No Ekiti man will be proud of this maladministration we are witnessing now.

The only option left for Ekiti to work with APC and once we miss the opportunity, then it becomes an albatross to all of us and the future generations,” he said.