FORMER governor of Ekiti State

and national deputy chairman

of the All Progressives Congress,

APC (South), Chief Segun Oni

has promised to bring about a

new social and economic order

that would facilitate equal access

to opportunities in terms of

employment and economic growth

in Ekiti State.

Oni said his government

was coming to rescue Ekiti

from maladministration being

experienced under the Fayose-led

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,

which he accused of elevating

begging to statecraft.

He made the remarks while

presenting his letter of intent to the

executives members of the APC in

Ekiti yesterday, as he declared to

contest for the governorship of the

state in 2018, saying his intention

would be to tackle capital flight

and ensure that local artisans and

contractors get contracts in their

domains for even distribution of

wealth among the populace.

“I am going to build on the past

records. I knew those projects Ekiti

loved during my first term, and I

will build on that and those ones

that needed to be corrected, that I

will do.

“My belief as we prepare for this

race is that together we can win. I

have no enemy to fight in APC, no

matter what our differences are.

“This party is a vehicle we must

protect from being crashed and with

the subtle appraisal we did today,

we know that the PDP will become

history in Ekiti in 2018,” he said.

Oni commended the State

Working Committee, SWC, of

the APC for being dogged and

steadfast in the face of intimidation

and harassment by Fayose’s

government.

In her speech, state deputy

chairman of the APC, Mrs.

Kemisola Olaleye expressed fear

and deep worries over the highwire

politicking and campaign

of calumny being deployed by

aspirants vying for the governorship

slot to outwit one another.

Olaleye urged supporters of

various aspirants within the party

to perceive Governor Fayose and

the PDP as the common enemy

to fight in 2018, rather than those

scrambling for the party’s ticket.

Olaleye, who spoke at the party

secretariat, described the aspirant

as principal victim of online attacks.

She called on Oni not to see the

barrage of attacks as expression

of hatred but should consider it

a political strategy being used by

politicians to outsmart themselves

in the primary.

“APC has about 104 platforms

owned by different aspirants and

I have been monitoring events

closely. Segun Oni has been under

attacks since he planned to declare

his intention for the governorship

slot.

“Let our people desist from this.

Governor Fayose should be seen

as our common enemy. With the

crowd we are seeing today, Fayose

will be rattled. So don’t care about

the hate campaign; it wasn’t out of

hatred but some supporters were

out to market their principals.

“The primary will be free and

fair. We will allow the will of God to

prevail. Whoever we pick will win

the election and that must be our

main focus,” she said.