FORMER governor of Ekiti State
and national deputy chairman
of the All Progressives Congress,
APC (South), Chief Segun Oni
has promised to bring about a
new social and economic order
that would facilitate equal access
to opportunities in terms of
employment and economic growth
in Ekiti State.
Oni said his government
was coming to rescue Ekiti
from maladministration being
experienced under the Fayose-led
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,
which he accused of elevating
begging to statecraft.
He made the remarks while
presenting his letter of intent to the
executives members of the APC in
Ekiti yesterday, as he declared to
contest for the governorship of the
state in 2018, saying his intention
would be to tackle capital flight
and ensure that local artisans and
contractors get contracts in their
domains for even distribution of
wealth among the populace.
“I am going to build on the past
records. I knew those projects Ekiti
loved during my first term, and I
will build on that and those ones
that needed to be corrected, that I
will do.
“My belief as we prepare for this
race is that together we can win. I
have no enemy to fight in APC, no
matter what our differences are.
“This party is a vehicle we must
protect from being crashed and with
the subtle appraisal we did today,
we know that the PDP will become
history in Ekiti in 2018,” he said.
Oni commended the State
Working Committee, SWC, of
the APC for being dogged and
steadfast in the face of intimidation
and harassment by Fayose’s
government.
In her speech, state deputy
chairman of the APC, Mrs.
Kemisola Olaleye expressed fear
and deep worries over the highwire
politicking and campaign
of calumny being deployed by
aspirants vying for the governorship
slot to outwit one another.
Olaleye urged supporters of
various aspirants within the party
to perceive Governor Fayose and
the PDP as the common enemy
to fight in 2018, rather than those
scrambling for the party’s ticket.
Olaleye, who spoke at the party
secretariat, described the aspirant
as principal victim of online attacks.
She called on Oni not to see the
barrage of attacks as expression
of hatred but should consider it
a political strategy being used by
politicians to outsmart themselves
in the primary.
“APC has about 104 platforms
owned by different aspirants and
I have been monitoring events
closely. Segun Oni has been under
attacks since he planned to declare
his intention for the governorship
slot.
“Let our people desist from this.
Governor Fayose should be seen
as our common enemy. With the
crowd we are seeing today, Fayose
will be rattled. So don’t care about
the hate campaign; it wasn’t out of
hatred but some supporters were
out to market their principals.
“The primary will be free and
fair. We will allow the will of God to
prevail. Whoever we pick will win
the election and that must be our
main focus,” she said.
FORMER governor of Ekiti State