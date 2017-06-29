Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Muhammadu Babangida has said that only the propagation of love and unity among citizens builds a nation and not hate speeches. The emir made the pronouncement in his palace as part of his Sallah message during a chat with newsmen in Kanam Local Government of Plateau State. Babangida, who just returned from Mecca after a pilgrimage, described as “very sad” and “unfortunate” the tension raised in the nation by hate speeches that came from both Arewa youths and the attendant responses from the south. “We can’t move forward in this country any form of hate speech no matter how offended may we be by other peoples’ acts or speeches. “The propagation of love is what builds a nation and not hate speeches; no matter how bitter you feel about the action or speech of a neighbor, all you need to do is show a level of understanding

and love instead. “Nigeria has come a long way for us to begin to stop building her into a developed and power nation that will be of benefit to smaller nations,” the Emir said. The paramount ruler called on Muslims to use the concluded Sallah period to preach and show love to Christians towards bridging the gabs and healing the wounds of recent misgivings in the country. He also called on citizens to have faith in one and indivisible Nigeria as well as defend her

from those who did not mean well for her. While applauding the APC-led administration for its efforts at stabilising the economy through responsive and qualitative leadership, Babangida called for more prayers for President Muhammadu Buhair’s total recovery. He equally called on the security operatives to put more measures to safe-guard all lives and property for meaningful development to take place in the country.