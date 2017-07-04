A housewife, Adedoyin Babatunde,  on Tuesday told an  Ikole-Ekiti Customary Court that her love for her husband ceased when  she discovered  he had  three other wives and children.

The Nigerian Pilot reports that the 35-year-old mother of three said she did not know she would be the fourth wife  to bear children for  her  husband .

She said that her husband, Mr Olusola Babatunde, first  proposed to her seven years ago.

Adedoyin  also told the court that her husband only told her that he had  a child from another woman when they met.

The estranged wife also said  that she confessed to him too that she  too  had a child already.

The plaintiff  said that she discovered in 2015 that her husband, a commercial driver, already had three other women who bore him four children.

“I was carrying my second pregnancy in 2015 when I discovered that my husband already had four children from three other women.

“ It was  then I knew our relationship was heading for separation  because my love for him vanished immediately.

” But because I did  not want to start  bearing children for different fathers,  I endured  his beatings, public assault  and  lack of care,  hoping that he would change for the better.

“Since my husband had  failed to change from his bad attitude inspite  of several interventions by family members,   I want the court to separate us,” she  said.

Nigerian Pilot reports  that the estranged wife claimed free dissolution of her seven year- old association in addition to  custody of her three children.

She, however,  said that her  husband should  be responsible for the care of the children and should be restrained from further disturbing her in her house.

The plaintiff said her claim to  free dissolution was on the ground that  no dowry  was paid  on her.

But the respondent  denied the accusations, adding that she could quit the union if she  so wanted.

He, however, prayed for the custody of his children.

The President of the three-man panel, Mrs Yemisi Ojo,  warned both parties to consider the matter   seriously.

She said that this was because  if the case was  struck out a  second time, the court might not entertain the  petition again.

Nigerian Pilot recalls that a  similar suit with number  CCL/14/2016 instituted by the plaintiff  suffered  a setback  due to lack  of  diligent prosecution.

Ojo adjourned the case till  July 10 for continuation of hearing.


SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR