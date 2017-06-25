Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, on Saturday described Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, as a credible and trustworthy leader.

Fayemi spoke at a public presentation of the book: “A Credible Leader for This Season’’ written by Mr Lewis Asubiojo.

The minister, who was the immediate past governor of Ekiti, lauded Akeredolu for his passion on causes germane to improving the lives of the citizens.

“The hallmark of a politician is shifting grounds, here we are saddled with someone who is not given easily to shifting grounds.

“We are here to celebrate a man of principle, courage, conviction and determination.

“He is a credible leader, a man for all seasons, who is doing a great job under difficult circumstances,” Fayemi said.

Earlier, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), described the governor as a man of his words.

“He is a man of his words, a man who makes a promise and ever ready to follow it up to execution, he is not given to frivolities.

“Today, he is being celebrated for what he is and not for what he has achieved so far in office, but that will come later.

“This will give you an insight into what he is out to do for you, particularly when you remember the promises he made to you during his campaign,’’ he Olujimi said.

He urged people of Ondo State to continually support and pray ceaselessly for the governor in his bid to transform the state.

According to him, the country is going through difficult times, even within the limited resources, Akeredolu has been paying salaries.

“I urge you to believe in him as he will deliver on his promises,’’ Olujimi said.

In his remarks, Akeredolu said that understanding each other meant a lot in any endeavour.

“That is why I will always crave for that understanding with the people of the state. Let us be patient and understand each other.

“There is no way I will not do things wrongly, am not infallible and am not God, so when things go wrong let me know.

“I will always remain the blunt person I am known to be,” he said.