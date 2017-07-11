FEDERAL Government has flagged- off a new shorter treatment regime for the treatment of multi-drug- resistance Tuberculosis, TB, treatment in the country. The new regime treatment would reduce the time taken to treat drug- resistance tuberculosis patients from 20 months to about 9 months. This was contained in a press release sent to Nigerian Pilot from the Ministry of Health yesterday. The release said that the Minister of Health, Professor Issac Adewole on Monday who commissioned ceremony of the first extensively drug- resistance XDR TB ward in the country and fully equipped MDR ward in Ibadan, Oyo State called on all TB patients to present themselves for treatment at the nearest Federal Government Hospitals free of charge. He said, “Formerly when we treat people with drug-resistant TB the drug regimen will last for as long as 20 months, and this is one of the challenges. What we are flagging off today is a new regimen that has been accepted worldwide. We will be able to reduce the period of treatment from about 20 months to between 9 and 11 months. “ “With the new drug regimen we can improve our chances of achieving cure even with drug resistant TB,” he added. The minister urged the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer control programme and other partners to increase their finding and collaborate to double the amount of cases found in Nigeria. “It is not the number of cases of TB that should bother us, but the fact that we are only able to detect about 1/6th of the cases of TB in Nigeria,” he emphasised. Professor Adewole further noted that since TB is treatable, once cases are found and treated, it will encourage others to present themselves for treatment and this would help in stopping TB in Nigeria. Meanwhile the Minister pledged government’s commitment to increasing funding for Tuberculosis control, noting that it is one of the priority areas of the current administration. The Minister who received a donation of equipment at the south west zone TB reference laboratory located at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, lauded the contributions of the donors like Damien Foundation Belgium, USAID and the Institute for Human Virology, Nigeria, HVN, for their support . He also used the occasion unveiled two strategic documents at the ceremony; the National Standard Operating Procedures for Tuberculosis Laboratory Diagnosis and the National Guidelines on Biosafety for TB Laboratories.