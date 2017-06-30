NASARAWA State governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has said that the Lafia cargo airport being constructed by his administration will be the greatest beneficiary of the Federal Government, FG’s initiative on yam export.

Al-Makura who made the assertion in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ahmed Tukur and made available to newsmen in Lafia yesterday, maintained that the initiative will boost commercial activities of the cargo airport under construction. He commended the federal

government for the gesture, saying that his administration will do its best to create the enabling environment for economic activities of the state through the policy. According to the statement, the state will take advantage of the initiative by ensuring that the airport put all infrastructures and adopt all

measures that will ensure the success of the export. The governor further pointed out that the policy will not only boost activities of the airport but will equally open new vista of economic diversification on agriculture to the state and the country as a whole. Al-Makura explained that apart

from the benefit farmers from the state will drive, the airport will serve as a centre for the export because of the proximity to states like Benue, Taraba, Niger that also produce yam in large quantity and assured that the state will create enabling environment for other sectors to tap from the benefits of the airport.