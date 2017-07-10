GENERAL Manager,

Corporate Communications,

Eko Electricity Distribution

Company, EKEDC, Godwin

Idemudia, said the company

is having challenges in almost

all its injection substations

as a result of the flood from

heavy rains on Saturday.

Management of the

company, yesterday,

announced that there

would be power outage in

Ikoyi, Victoria Island and

its environs as its injection

substations and equipment

were submerged in a flood

occasioned by the recent

heavy downpour in Lagos

State, especially on Saturday.

According to Idemudia,

some of EKEDC transformers

in the areas have been

submerged.

The general manager said

the management of the

company had directed that

transmission be “deloaded”

in the affected areas for safety.

He said the injection

substations affected by

the flood included Lekki

Transmission Station,

Agungi, Lekki, Ademola and

Anifowoshe.

“Victoria Garden City,

Water Front, Maroko and

Oniru Injection Stations are

completely out. We need

to look at the extent of the

effect of the flood on our

equipment. However, we are

presently working round the

clock to restore supply to our

esteemed customers.”

Idemudia appealed to

the customers to show

understanding over the

inconvenience the outage had

caused.