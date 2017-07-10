GENERAL Manager,
Corporate Communications,
Eko Electricity Distribution
Company, EKEDC, Godwin
Idemudia, said the company
is having challenges in almost
all its injection substations
as a result of the flood from
heavy rains on Saturday.
Management of the
company, yesterday,
announced that there
would be power outage in
Ikoyi, Victoria Island and
its environs as its injection
substations and equipment
were submerged in a flood
occasioned by the recent
heavy downpour in Lagos
State, especially on Saturday.
According to Idemudia,
some of EKEDC transformers
in the areas have been
submerged.
The general manager said
the management of the
company had directed that
transmission be “deloaded”
in the affected areas for safety.
He said the injection
substations affected by
the flood included Lekki
Transmission Station,
Agungi, Lekki, Ademola and
Anifowoshe.
“Victoria Garden City,
Water Front, Maroko and
Oniru Injection Stations are
completely out. We need
to look at the extent of the
effect of the flood on our
equipment. However, we are
presently working round the
clock to restore supply to our
esteemed customers.”
Idemudia appealed to
the customers to show
understanding over the
inconvenience the outage had
caused.
GENERAL Manager,