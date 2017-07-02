The Global Prolife Alliance (GPA) in a press briefing warns that, the
Federal Government of Nigeria Policy to distribute Free Contraceptives
supported by the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) is
spreading HIV/AIDS in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa. The study was
originally first published in a book by Philip C. Njemanze, titled: Igbo
Mediators of YAHWEH Culture of Life, Xlibris, London, (2015). The analysis
of HIV/Prevalence and Modern Contraceptive Use in 36 Sub-Saharan African
Countries revealed startling findings that, use of modern contraceptives
led to the spread of HIV/AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa. The study utilized
data for Sub-Saharan Africa from the World Contraceptive Use, 2005, by the
Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, United
Nations. The promotion of condom use and other contraceptives (which are
steroids that lower immunity) has actually increased HIV rates in African
countries including in Nigeria. The current Free Contraceptive Policy aims
at 50% rise in contraceptive use in the population, which is projected to
increase by 35% of HIV/AIDS prevalence.  Academician Prince Dr Philip C.
Njemanze MD (Hons) who is the chairman of the GPA, told journalists that
‘the Free Contraceptive Policy is the most dangerous public health measure
ever undertaken at this scale in the world’.

The first target is to achieve Nigeria’s goal of a 36% contraceptive
prevalence rate by 2018, the government of Nigeria committed an additional
US $8,350,000 annually which totals US $33.4 million over the next four
years for contraceptive procurement. The Federal Ministry of Health now
allows community health extension workers (CHEWs) to provide injectable
contraception and encourages the Nigeria state Ministries of Health to
scale up this practice. Research data obtained from 3790 HIV-1
serodiscordant couples  in sub-Saharan Africa has shown that hormonal
contraceptives such as Depo-Provera injections given every three months
exposes women to 40% higher risk of HIV infection [Heffron, et al., 2012
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3266951/ ]. Ongoing advocacy
continues amongst a strong coalition of contraception-family planning
pro-choice groups who are members of the Reproductive Health Security
Stakeholder Committee, the Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative
(NURHI) (supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), and the Family
Planning Action Group (supported by Advance Family Planning and the Health
Policy Project of the Futures Group International).

Answering a question from a journalist, that the policy was purportedly
justified by the UNFPA report that Nigeria would by 2050 become that third
largest population in the World, Academician Njemanze said, that is ‘just
another fake news’ to deceive Nigerians.  Njemanze argued, ‘this ignores
the fact that, Nigeria has a modest population density of 167 per sq Km,
and on the 73rd position in the list of population density by countries in
the World (2015), way below most European and Asian countries’ (
https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_population_density ).
The critical population density associated with rapid economic and social
development is 300 per sq Km. The only African country that has attained
the critical population density for development is Rwanda at 380 per sq Km,
(31st position in the World), and has the highest economic growth of 7%, in
the past three years in Africa. If the present rate of growth is sustained,
Rwanda will be the first African country to join the developed countries of
the world in about a decade. The population density target for Nigeria,
should be to attain the critical threshold of 300 per sq Km, as in India,
China and other Asian countries (Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South
Korea). Njemanze called on the Federal Government to immediately terminate
the Free Contraceptive Policy, and institute a policy to support families.
Journalists insisted that the original source data be made public. Dr
Njemanze obliged by providing the table and figures used in his book Igbo
Mediators of Yahweh Culture of Life below without copyright restrictions.

SHARE
Our Reporter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR