The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has advised the public especially vulnerable road users to make use of pedestrian bridges or apply other safety measures while crossing the highways.

Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, FRSC, gave the advice in a document made available to the Nigerian Pilot on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that vulnerable road users contributed to road traffic crashes by not observing road traffic rules.

He said that some pedestrians walk or run across the road without looking out for vehicles.

He said that 87 per cent of road traffic crashes were caused by human error or negligence while equipment failure and bad roads account for the rest.

Oyeyemi urged road users to walk on the road facing oncoming traffic; look left, right and left again before crossing the road and obey traffic lights and signals.

He urged them to cross the highway where there are zebra crossing or pedestrian bridge where provided.

He said: “Riders should wear smart bright coloured clothing; avoid flowing and flimsy garments, fancy boots, slippers and thin gloves.

“They should not carry more than one passenger; and should not squeeze between vehicles.

“Children under the ages 1 to 12 should not seat in front of vehicles and use child locks were available.

“ It is against the law to transport anybody at the back of pickup vans.’’

The FRSC boss advised road users not to be nonchalant about the condition of the vehicle they were about to travel in.

“ Avoid distraction of the driver with argumentative discussions; discourage speeding, wrongful over taking, reckless driving and other dangerous practices.

“Shun over loading of any sort; use seat belt; discourage the use of phone while driving and pay proper attention to the condition of the tyres on the vehicles you board.

“In the event that the driver is stubborn use the feedback mechanism of the company if any, or report him to the nearest law enforcement agents; these are preventive measures against road traffic crashes.’