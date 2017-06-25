A devastating accident involving an exploding fuel tanker has left at least 140 people dead in eastern Pakistan, according to Nishtar Hospital.

The hospital, which is treating many of the wounded, added that over 100 people were injured in the explosion, in a statement Sunday.

The truck veered off the road Sunday when the driver lost control in the city of Bahawalpur, police official Mohammad Akhtar told CNN.

The explosion came as villagers began to gather around the truck in an attempt to collect fuel which had begun to leak from the vehicle.